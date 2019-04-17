Harris, Will, S, Boston College

Active, run-support specialist safety who's best when he can flow toward the line of scrimmage after the snap. Hips are a little stiff but his range is above-average, and because he's decently explosive, he can close on the ball in a hurry. Good No. 3 safety with starting upside. -- CT

