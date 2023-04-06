Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.12 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Derek Watt

Summary:

Versatility is Hunter Luepke's strongest attribute; he can play a variety of positions, but can he be a consistently good blocker at the next level?

Strengths:

Tough as nails, thick build, will run through arm tackles between the tackles

Looks natural running routes from Y TE position; knows how go get leverage on in-breaking routes and create separation at stem

Good contact balance in space; YAC-capable because he's so hard to bring down

Better athlete than he appears; moves well in space when running routes; shows ability to contort body to make tough downfield catches

Weaknesses: