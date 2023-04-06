Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 70.12 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Derek Watt
Summary:
Versatility is Hunter Luepke's strongest attribute; he can play a variety of positions, but can he be a consistently good blocker at the next level?
Strengths:
- Tough as nails, thick build, will run through arm tackles between the tackles
- Looks natural running routes from Y TE position; knows how go get leverage on in-breaking routes and create separation at stem
- Good contact balance in space; YAC-capable because he's so hard to bring down
- Better athlete than he appears; moves well in space when running routes; shows ability to contort body to make tough downfield catches
Weaknesses:
- Not twitchy as RB -- more of a "see hole, hit hole," between-the-tackle player but more athletic than he might appear
- Not elusive; won't be running/jump-cutting away from would-be tacklers near the line of scrimmage