Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.00 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ryan Russell

Summary:

Ikenna Enechukwu is an early-down run defender at this point in his career. He lacks the hip fluidity to trail in coverage and does not have any developed pass-rush moves. Enechukwu has good mass and strength to hold up at the point of attack, but his change of direction is stiff.

Strengths:

Great size for the position

Has the mass and strength to hold up in run defense

Average waist bend at the high side of his rush

Does a good job of getting off blocks

Weaknesses: