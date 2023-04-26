Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.00 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Ryan Russell
Summary:
Ikenna Enechukwu is an early-down run defender at this point in his career. He lacks the hip fluidity to trail in coverage and does not have any developed pass-rush moves. Enechukwu has good mass and strength to hold up at the point of attack, but his change of direction is stiff.
Strengths:
- Great size for the position
- Has the mass and strength to hold up in run defense
- Average waist bend at the high side of his rush
- Does a good job of getting off blocks
Weaknesses:
- Needs to develop more counter moves to be effective
- Change of direction is stiff
- Average top-end speed and burst