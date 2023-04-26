Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.23 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Zack Bowman
Summary:
Jarrick Bernard-Converse is a reliable tackler with great size and versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary. He has below-average burst and recovery speed, as well as loose transitions across the field. Bernard-Converse is willing to play downhill in run support but needs to do a better job of getting his head around to locate the football in coverage.
Strengths:
- 4.3% missed tackle rate
- Willing contributor in run support
- Great size for the position
- Experienced, versatile defensive back
Weaknesses:
- Below-average burst and recovery speed
- Loose in transitions across the field
- Needs to do a better job of getting his head back to locate the football