Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.23 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Zack Bowman

Summary:

Jarrick Bernard-Converse is a reliable tackler with great size and versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary. He has below-average burst and recovery speed, as well as loose transitions across the field. Bernard-Converse is willing to play downhill in run support but needs to do a better job of getting his head around to locate the football in coverage.

Strengths:

4.3% missed tackle rate

Willing contributor in run support

Great size for the position

Experienced, versatile defensive back

Weaknesses: