Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.23 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Zack Bowman

Summary:

Jarrick Bernard-Converse is a reliable tackler with great size and versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary. He has below-average burst and recovery speed, as well as loose transitions across the field. Bernard-Converse is willing to play downhill in run support but needs to do a better job of getting his head around to locate the football in coverage.

Strengths:

  • 4.3% missed tackle rate
  • Willing contributor in run support
  • Great size for the position
  • Experienced, versatile defensive back

Weaknesses:

  • Below-average burst and recovery speed
  • Loose in transitions across the field
  • Needs to do a better job of getting his head back to locate the football