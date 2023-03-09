Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.37 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Boogie Basham

Summary:

Jeremiah Martin is a big, thick, fluidly athletic edge rusher. He's lacking bend but otherwise very impressive athlete relative to his size. He's a polished pass rusher who wins with a variety of moves. Some speed-to-power conversion, and he counters awesomely. He flashed a nice spin move. He's a solid run defender, sets a sturdy edge and will chase from the backside. He's not easily moved in the run game because of his mass and energy. Bend is an issue. He utilizes length to keep blockers off his frame. You rarely see him on the ground because of how well-built he is. He's a ready-to-go three-down EDGE with a refined game as a pass-rusher.

Strengths:

Super-polished pass-rush-move arsenal

Big, thick frame holds up well in power situations

Quality athleticism for his size, moves well around the field

Nice spin move

Weaknesses: