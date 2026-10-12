SEC presidents voted Monday to adopt uniform NIL and revenue-share contracts across the league, effective immediately, sources told CBS Sports.

The SEC joins the Big Ten as the second power conference to adopt standardized athlete contracts. Schools can share up to $21.6 million in revenue directly with athletes this academic year, the second year of the 10-year window under the House v. NCAA settlement. Players received nearly $1.8 billion in direct revenue-share payments during the 2025-26 school year, according to the College Sports Commission.

The SEC's new NIL contract includes customizable sections, sources said, but CBS Sports was not given specifics.

The Big Ten drafted a standardized memorandum of understanding for its schools before the House v. NCAA settlement took effect in July 2025. The template allowed schools to tweak and customize the deals.

Public records requests in January 2026 revealed notable differences among member institutions in the Big Ten's standardized agreements. For example, Washington added a liquidated damages clause for a player entering the transfer portal, making him or the new school liable for the remainder of the contract's value, according to documents obtained by Kristi Dosh of Extra Points.

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The documents also include provisions granting termination rights in the event of a head coaching change, medical disqualification or a violation of a morals clause.

Schools can claw back a prorated share of money already paid in Big Ten contracts, according to a January 2025 Sportico report. The Big Ten also added a clause titled "No Employment," which requires the player to acknowledge he is not an employee and waive any claim that he is.

When athletes sign an NIL agreement with a school, they grant the school rights to their name, image and likeness for use by the school, which are typically also sublicensed to the conference, the NCAA, TV partners and sponsors.

The SEC circulated a suggested NIL contract template to its schools in 2025, according to ESPN, which obtained a copy at the time. That version barred athletes and their representatives from trying to "initiate, solicit, entertain, negotiate, accept or discuss" offers from other schools while under contract and required them to notify their school of any outside interest -- otherwise known as tampering.

The Big Ten's NIL contract may have stopped Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. from entering the portal just four days after signing a deal with the Huskies in January. Washington and the Big Ten consulted, and with a potential legal battle looming, Williams opted to return to Washington and apologized for his actions, explaining that he had received bad advice.

Similar battles have erupted in the SEC. Last year, Arkansas threatened legal action against quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who left the school in the spring after signing an NIL contract with Arkansas in January. The Razorbacks sought $200,000 from Iamaleava and hired prominent sports attorney Tom Mars to pursue legal action. Sources told CBS Sports that Iamaleava and Arkansas later settled out of court.

As college athletics administrators await the House of Representatives' vote on the Protect College Sports Act following the midterm election in November, the SEC's decision to implement a standardized NIL agreement marks another step toward a self-governance model within the conference.

Legal protections, however, remain paramount. In pro sports, union-bargained terms are generally shielded from antitrust challenges under the labor exemption the Supreme Court applied in Brown v. Pro Football in 1996. A contract drafted by 16 competing schools acting through their conference has no such protection now, though it could later, depending on the passage of the Protect College Sports Act, which promises limited antitrust protections. The protections include legal shields regarding revenue-sharing caps, NIL regulations, eligibility rules and transfer restrictions.

The SEC's presidents refrained from advancing another self-governance proposal on Monday, tabling a vote on whether to reinstate the conference's intraconference transfer policy. Before the restrictions were lifted in June 2021, the rule required players transferring between SEC programs to sit out one season.