Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.19 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Javon Leake

Strengths:

Athletic build. Good top end speed to bounce it outside. Good blitz pickup and does well in pass protection but blocking is space is still a work in progress.

Weaknesses:

Looked to bounce it outside a lot before transferring from Baylor but that could be a result of blocking. Change of direction is below average. Gets in to trouble as a blocker when he is using his body rather than his hands.

Accolades: