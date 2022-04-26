Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.19 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Javon Leake
Strengths:
Athletic build. Good top end speed to bounce it outside. Good blitz pickup and does well in pass protection but blocking is space is still a work in progress.
Weaknesses:
Looked to bounce it outside a lot before transferring from Baylor but that could be a result of blocking. Change of direction is below average. Gets in to trouble as a blocker when he is using his body rather than his hands.
Accolades:
- 2017-20: Averaged 5.1 yards per rush at Baylor
- At least 445 rush yards and five rush TDs in each of first three seasons