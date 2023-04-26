Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.05 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Mekhi Sargent

Summary:

Jordan Mims has the vision to escape out the backside but lacks top-end speed. He is a good pass-catcher and a willing blocker with third-down ability. Mims has below-average burst and top-end speed. He has good balance and does a good job of following his blocks. Mims did miss a significant amount of time with a lower leg injury.

Strengths:

Good vision to escape out the backside

Good pass-catcher

Good balance

Good job of following his blocks

Weaknesses: