Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.05 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Mekhi Sargent
Summary:
Jordan Mims has the vision to escape out the backside but lacks top-end speed. He is a good pass-catcher and a willing blocker with third-down ability. Mims has below-average burst and top-end speed. He has good balance and does a good job of following his blocks. Mims did miss a significant amount of time with a lower leg injury.
Strengths:
- Good vision to escape out the backside
- Good pass-catcher
- Good balance
- Good job of following his blocks
Weaknesses:
- Below-average burst
- Below-average top-end speed
- Missed time with a lower leg injury