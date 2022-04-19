Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.98 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Amani Oruwariye

Strengths:

Light-footed outside CB with the quicks to reduce into the slot if needed. Very patient in press because he trusts his feet/hips to stay in phase at the outset of the route. Lighter weight leads to him getting outmuscled at times. Speed to carry most receivers down the field. Loads of experience, he's seen every route combination. Likes to help out against the run and plays bigger than his size there. Suddenness and mirroring are impressive. Mostly an underrated, SEC battled-tested versatile cornerback who can translate quickly to the NFL game because of his athletic prowess.

Weaknesses:

Tends to get grabby down the field when in most cases it's not necessary, especially in jump-ball scenarios. Ball skills are just ok, not great. Not a run-stopping monster. Longer arms but smaller wingspan and has to get stronger at the line and limit his physicality down the field. Seems to be a bit lost in zone coverage. Doesn't play to his suddenness as a playmaker in zone.

Accolades: