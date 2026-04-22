You can thank Terry Pledger for the evolution of tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq. Pledger, a fine high school athlete before going into law enforcement in eastern Idaho, taught Sadiq how to fish, how to enjoy the outdoors and how to play football. That's just what grandfathers do.

Sadiq (born March 4, 2005) started playing football in the fourth grade after realizing he was faster than most of the other kids. He played running back through middle school, where his teams qualified for nationals and won a championship in seventh grade. A growth spurt propelled him to local stardom just in time to become a key contributor for Skyline High School -- as a receiver, not a rusher.

He helped Skyline win the 2020 Class 4A championship as a sophomore and effectively ditched basketball and track (he ran the 100 meters in 11.04 seconds). As a junior in 2021, Sadiq caught 78 passes for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year honors while Skyline won a second straight title.

By then, Sadiq spent his offseasons working out with RARE Academy in Boise and attending camps out west, where he realized he could not only hang with top players but beat them. With the help of his mother, Heather, Sadiq was home-schooled while playing for Skyline, even designing his own workout regimen and nutrition plans.

It all paid off before his senior year, when Sadiq committed to Oregon -- recruited by current Cowboys wide receivers coach Junior Adams -- over Michigan (recruited by Jim Harbaugh's son Jay, now on the Seahawks' coaching staff), Iowa State, Texas and Washington. He followed that with an encore season, catching 62 passes for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading Skyline to a third consecutive state title and earning 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year honors for the second straight year.



It all paid off when before his senior year Sadiq committed to Oregon (recruited by current Cowboys WRs coach Junior Adams) over Michigan (recruited by Jim Harbaugh's son Jay, who is on the Seahawks coaching staff), Iowa State, Texas and Washington. Then for an encore, Sadiq caught 62 passes for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns, again leading Skyline to a third consecutive state title and being named the 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year for the second straight year.



A four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Sadiq graduated high school early and enrolled at Oregon in winter 2023.

247Sports recruiting profile

High school: Skyline (Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Skyline (Idaho Falls, Idaho) Class: 2023

2023 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (No. 79 overall, No. 4 ATH, No. 1 ID)

Kenyon Sadiq NFL Draft profile

Kenyon Sadiq OREG • TE • #18 CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 24 overall (No. 1 TE) View Profile

Age as of Week 1: 21 years old

21 years old Measurables: 6-foot-3⅛, 241 pounds, 10-inch hands, 31½-inch arm length, 78¼-inch wingspan

6-foot-3⅛, 241 pounds, 10-inch hands, 31½-inch arm length, 78¼-inch wingspan Testing: 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 1.54-second 10-yard split, 43.5-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-1 broad jump

4.39-second 40-yard dash, 1.54-second 10-yard split, 43.5-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-1 broad jump Comparable body type: Brevin Jordan

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NFL comparison

Evan Engram DEN • TE • #1 TAR 76 REC 50 REC YDs 461 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Sadiq isn't as large as other tight ends, but he's not as slow as other tight ends, either. He's blessed with phenomenal athleticism and wheels that give him a chance to separate from defenders. And the scary part about his game is that there's room for improvement -- from route variety to technique to not dropping passes to blocking. He's good now and could become outstanding.

This was the same sort of sentiment for Evan Engram when he came out of Ole Miss -- a slightly undersized but very fast move-TE. Engram has gone on to have a solid career with splashes of greatness and occasional bouts of the dropsies. Sadiq can end up being much better, but stylistically they're similar.

About

Draft: Career: Would be second Oregon TE drafted in Round 1 (Common Draft Era; Russ Francis, 1975)

Draft: Age: Will be 21 for entire rookie season

2025: First-team All-Big Ten; Big Ten TE of the Year

2025: 51 receptions, 560 yards, 8 TD (most TD by FBS TE; Oregon TE record for receptions)

2025: Higher catch rate than four of consensus top-five WR (Lemon, Tyson, Boston, Concepcion); lower aDOT and YPC than all five; six drops (second-most among group)

2022-2023: Two-time 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year

Strengths

Strong quads and a large upper body, along with strong, long arms and big 10-inch hands, help establish his size.

Lined up across the formation but spent most of his time in the slot or just off-tackle in the "F" position. Sadiq also moved in motion a good amount.

It's fair to say he can change gears when taking off at the snap. Sadiq's default was a controlled, inexplosive release to help set up his speed steps later, but there's evidence of him bursting off the line when so inclined.

Used some suddenness to turn back to the quarterback in two-and-a-half steps on hitch and comeback routes.

Effectively dropped his hips and used good cuts both in and out of breaks in his routes as well as to sidestep defenders.

Will be among the faster tight ends in the NFL upon his debut, which isn't surprising after a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Separated from coverage with very good speed and should be able to do the same against linebackers and slower safeties in coverage. I suspect offenses will especially draw up plans specifically for Sadiq in games when they're expected to see a lot of man-to-man coverage.

Showed off very good tracking on longer throws.

Gave maximum effort to catch the football and was typically very good at adjusting to off-target throws. There's evidence of Sadiq laying out, jumping up and reaching back for passes.

An outrageous vertical helped him land a bunch of big plays by jumping up and over people, which isn't surprising since he had a 43.5-inch vertical jump at the combine (tied for second-best ever by a tight end). Sadiq should be able to outjump plenty of defenders on Sundays, making him an appealing weapon on third downs and in the red zone.

Was effective on the rare occasions he saw a downfield target of 20-plus air yards, catching 6 of 9 such throws for 149 yards and five touchdowns. Five scores on six deep catches will get coaches' attention for sure.

Coaches won't have a problem getting good effort out of Sadiq as a run blocker and in pass protection.

Comes off as an intelligent individual. Considers fishing and hiking as hobbies and has already begun building a real estate portfolio. Early reports from the combine suggested he wowed coaches with his football knowledge and demeanor. Dedicated to his family after being raised with two siblings by a single mother and her parents. No character issues have been reported.

Concerns

Tall but not a skyscraper. He's in the same range as Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, Evan Engram and Jonnu Smith.

Specialized in really just five routes: go, hitch, out, crosser and screen. Per TruMedia, Sadiq ran 28 posts, 26 corners, 24 digs and 12 slants over 460 routes in 2024-25. Coaches can obviously help him master these routes, and he's bright enough to excel at them, but it'll take time.

Frequently got off the line of scrimmage with a slower pace and tempo than you'd expect. It remains to be determined if this was due to specific talent constraints or because he was instructed to do so. It's worth noting that his 10-yard split in his 40-yard dash was 1.54 seconds, tied with speedy receiver Brenen Thompson and well ahead of other tight ends, so it's probably the latter.

Top speed was very good, but it frequently took Sadiq a few steps to get there. That will give defenders a chance to stay step-for-step with him in coverage.

Ran routes with tempo and sometimes successfully found soft spots to settle into versus zone coverage, but lacked advanced nuance and technique in his route running. There's certainly a lot of potential for improvement here once he's taught to stop crashing into defenders and rounding his turns.

Capable of using stutter steps, jab steps and hesitations as part of his moves to buy space but was rarely effective in doing so. It's another technique he can get coached up on.

There was a little too much evidence of Sadiq not staying balanced, both when he had to leave his feet to make a catch and through contact with defenders.

Very capable of catching passes away from his body just as you'd teach someone to do, but regressed in 2025 both in terms of bringing passes into his body and dropping passes. Sadiq had the fifth-highest drop rate (9.0%) among 28 FBS tight ends with at least 50 targets -- six on 67 targets -- though that includes a dropped ricochet on a Hail Mary. Sadiq also deserves credit for dropping just one pass over 27 targets in 2024. You would expect a first-rounder to have minimal issues receiving.

Put the 225-pound bar up 26 times at the combine and regularly absorbed contact and stayed on his feet, but struggled to consistently play with power and physicality at Oregon. Sadiq would frequently have his timing disrupted by post-snap jostling. His contested-catch rate, per PFF, was 58.3% on 12 such targets in 2025 and he came through on 1 of 2 contested plays in 2024. Perhaps most startling, Sadiq had one catch in 2025 and four total in his Oregon career with 10-plus yards after first contact, and most of the contact on those plays was very minimal.

Avoided 10 tackles over 24 receptions in 2024 for a crazy-impressive 41.7% avoided-tackle rate, but followed it up with eight avoided tackles over 51 grabs in 2025 for a pedestrian 15.7% avoided-tackle rate. This was one way his lack of power and physicality in college manifested itself.

While his effort can't be questioned, it didn't always match his results. Sometimes he'd finish his blocks with ferocity; sometimes the defender he was blocking ditched Sadiq and made the tackle on the play. Coaches will try to refine his technique and ask him to add some lower-body strength to help him anchor, but if he struggled to maintain his blocks in college, it'll take a lot of work for him to improve in the pros.

Dealt with minor injuries in 2025, first being "very limited" after suffering a lower-body injury against Penn State, then missing the game against Iowa for precautionary reasons after what Sadiq called a "lower abdominal" injury against Rutgers. Neither injury is expected to hinder him moving forward, but his numbers weren't quite as strong in his final seven games as they were in his first seven. Those are his only reported injuries dating back to high school.

Bottomline

Sadiq isn't a perfect, polished player, but he has the unique athletic traits for his position that will make NFL coaches drool.

It will be very important for him to play in the right offensive scheme with the right coaching staff -- if he's with a crew that isn't experienced in exploiting matchups and developing talent, he might never reach his potential. That goes double if he winds up with a team that already has established pass catchers who might command more targets than Sadiq.

But if things break right, then he should have a quality career as a "move" tight end who can dominate mismatches for at least half a decade with multiple 60-catch, 800-yard and eight-touchdown seasons. Sadiq's unique traits will help push him into a top-20 slot in the NFL Draft.