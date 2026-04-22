Wilson's final 2026 NFL mock draft: What I'm hearing with Round 1 one day away
One last prediction of the top 32 picks as teams finalize plans for the first round
This is it: my final 2026 NFL mock draft. It's the one where, after months of preaching "don't overthink it," I do just that one last time.
This is my best guess at how the first round will unfold, based on conversations with sources in recent days and weeks. Incidentally, my "what teams should do" mock drafts -- the ones that come out earlier in draft week -- fare better once the dust settles. Either way, enjoy (or get angry) one last time.
We all know who the Raiders are taking, but after that, it truly feels like anything could happen -- in a way that hasn't been the case in recent drafts. I keep hearing that the Giants love Jordyn Tyson at No. 5, and the teams I've spoken with think Ty Simpson will, in fact, go in the first round. There's also a good chance we could see nine offensive linemen come off the board on Day 1.
Alright, let's get to it!
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Done and done.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Aaron Glenn doesn't have two years to fix the Jets. He might not have two months if the team gets off to a slow start. David Bailey is the most NFL-ready edge rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Yes, the Cards just signed Tyler Allgeier. And yes, doubling down at running back would be a luxury for a team with plenty of needs in the league's best division. But there's been a lot of smoke around Love to Arizona, and I wouldn't be shocked if he came off the board here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Robert Saleh is a defensive coach, and Reese has a chance to be one of the best players in the class -- he'll just need time to develop. And while we've spent a lot of time talking about the Saleh-Sonny Styles–Fred Warner connections, Reese could be even more menacing once he gets comfortable at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Two weeks ago, we were all concerned about Tyson's injury history. Then he put together an impressive private workout, and several sources indicated that not only do the Giants really like the Jodyn Tyson, but he could be the target at No. 5. We'll see how much truth there is to that Thursday night, but this would be a huge win for second-year QB Jaxson Dart.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
I've heard that the Browns like several offensive tackles and would also love to trade down (this is likely the spot the Cowboys would need to get to if they wanted, say, Sonny Styles). If Cleveland can't move off the pick, it could be Monroe Freeling or Fano, both of whom I have ranked higher on my board.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
The Commanders spent free agency beefing up their pass rush, but there's still room to improve. Bain Jr. is an outlier when you look at the measurables, but he consistently took over games throughout his Miami career.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
The Saints are looking to get Tyler Shough some help, and while I've heard they prefer Tyson, Tate isn't a bad consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Mauigoa is my OT1, but some teams are concerned about a lingering back issue. That said, Andy Reid wants to bolster the offensive line, and Mauigoa is a Day 1 starter at tackle or guard.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
I only have one trade in this final mock draft (more on that later), but the Giants may have to move up for Styles. The word on the street is that new coach John Harbaugh loves the Ohio State players in this class, and Styles -- who could be a bigger, faster Fred Warner in the NFL -- would give New York a game-changing defensive piece after grabbing Jordyn Tyson at No. 5.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Delane is the best CB in the class, and the Dolphins -- a team with needs up and down the roster -- desperately need to restock their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Cowboys may try to move up to land one of the high-end defensive players, but somehow Downs falls into their laps here. I've heard they really like S Dillon Thieneman and CB Colton Hood, but Downs is best-case scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
I've heard both Lemon and Omar Cooper Jr. here for the Rams. Both are supremely talented, but in different ways. I'm leaning Lemon here, but I could just as easily see Cooper Jr. as the pick.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
You could convince me that Ioane goes five or six spots higher -- he's that good, and he's the cleanest prospect in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
Mesidor is 25 and may have reached his ceiling ... but that ceiling is still pretty high. He dealt with some injuries earlier in his career, but the teams I spoke with were unconcerned.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
In Cooper Jr., the Jets get Garrett Wilson a counterpart and Geno Smith a legit No. 2.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Proctor is one of the best athletes in this class; it's just that his focus from one play to the next has been called into question at times. Dan Campbell will get the most out of him, and it will also allow Penei Sewell to stay on the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Safety seems like a clear need, but so is the defensive line. And Peter Woods -- who was the No. 1 player on my big board this summer -- lands on a Brian Flores unit that needs to beef up the front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
I've heard that the Panthers like tight end and safety, and it would be a shock if Dillon Thieneman gets past them here.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Faulk is the first guy you want getting off the bus, and while he flashed at times in 2025, his 2024 tape was better. Still, he fills a big need in Dallas, and I've heard the team really, really likes him.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Blake Miller made huge strides in 2025 compared to his 2024 tape, and no one in this class plays with more of an edge. The Steelers have needs at guard and tackle, and Miller could play both at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Chargers have invested heavily in the offensive line, and when healthy, it's a good unit. It could be among the best in the league with an upgrade at left guard, and Bisontis makes a lot of sense here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Lomu, who played left tackle at Utah, told me at the combine that he's also been working on the right side. Some NFL teams also believe he could kick inside to guard if needed.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Browns need help along the offensive line and at wide receiver. They got their left tackle at No. 6 and land Concepcion here at No. 24.
Round 1 - Pick 25
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Parker will eat opposite Montez Sweat. His 2025 tape wasn't nearly as impressive as 2024, but he finished with a flourish, sacking LaNorris Sellers four times in his final college game before heading to the Senior Bowl and dominating all three days of practice.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The former UCF edge rusher had a standout season and an impressive week at the Shrine Bowl, and he has a chance to be a Day 1 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The 49ers could trade out of this pick, but if Sadiq falls into their laps, he'd be hard to pass up. The Oregon TE could go 10 picks higher than this, but the way the board fell, he gets pushed to the bottom of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
I've heard the Texans would love to land a defensive lineman, but Banks could slip because of injury concerns, and Peter Woods is already off the board. Another fringe first-rounder in Iheanachor would fill a need, even if he could take a few years to develop.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Hood was known as "the other CB in Tennessee" early in the season, but he quickly emerged as one of the best DBs in the country. He's a first-round talent all day long, and he may not be on the board here when the Chiefs pick.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Dolphins have a million needs, and if there isn't someone they love at the bottom of Round 1, they could move out. I have Freeling falling here, even though the Browns could take him at No. 6.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
I've heard that the Pats are one of several teams that may want to trade down. I've also heard from teams I've spoken with that Simpson has a good chance to work his way into Round 1. The Cardinals seem like the most obvious candidate, though the Jets and Browns could also be in that conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 32
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
I've been talking about Johnson as a possible first-rounder since the fall (just checked -- I had him going 27th overall in my November mock draft). He's one of the best run-defending CBs in the class and fearless in coverage. Another name to monitor here? Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price.