Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 Done and done.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Aaron Glenn doesn't have two years to fix the Jets. He might not have two months if the team gets off to a slow start. David Bailey is the most NFL-ready edge rusher in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Yes, the Cards just signed Tyler Allgeier. And yes, doubling down at running back would be a luxury for a team with plenty of needs in the league's best division. But there's been a lot of smoke around Love to Arizona, and I wouldn't be shocked if he came off the board here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Robert Saleh is a defensive coach, and Reese has a chance to be one of the best players in the class -- he'll just need time to develop. And while we've spent a lot of time talking about the Saleh-Sonny Styles–Fred Warner connections, Reese could be even more menacing once he gets comfortable at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Two weeks ago, we were all concerned about Tyson's injury history. Then he put together an impressive private workout, and several sources indicated that not only do the Giants really like the Jodyn Tyson, but he could be the target at No. 5. We'll see how much truth there is to that Thursday night, but this would be a huge win for second-year QB Jaxson Dart.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I've heard that the Browns like several offensive tackles and would also love to trade down (this is likely the spot the Cowboys would need to get to if they wanted, say, Sonny Styles). If Cleveland can't move off the pick, it could be Monroe Freeling or Fano, both of whom I have ranked higher on my board.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Commanders spent free agency beefing up their pass rush, but there's still room to improve. Bain Jr. is an outlier when you look at the measurables, but he consistently took over games throughout his Miami career.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The Saints are looking to get Tyler Shough some help, and while I've heard they prefer Tyson, Tate isn't a bad consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Mauigoa is my OT1, but some teams are concerned about a lingering back issue. That said, Andy Reid wants to bolster the offensive line, and Mauigoa is a Day 1 starter at tackle or guard.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I only have one trade in this final mock draft (more on that later), but the Giants may have to move up for Styles. The word on the street is that new coach John Harbaugh loves the Ohio State players in this class, and Styles -- who could be a bigger, faster Fred Warner in the NFL -- would give New York a game-changing defensive piece after grabbing Jordyn Tyson at No. 5.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Delane is the best CB in the class, and the Dolphins -- a team with needs up and down the roster -- desperately need to restock their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys may try to move up to land one of the high-end defensive players, but somehow Downs falls into their laps here. I've heard they really like S Dillon Thieneman and CB Colton Hood, but Downs is best-case scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 I've heard both Lemon and Omar Cooper Jr. here for the Rams. Both are supremely talented, but in different ways. I'm leaning Lemon here, but I could just as easily see Cooper Jr. as the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st You could convince me that Ioane goes five or six spots higher -- he's that good, and he's the cleanest prospect in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Mesidor is 25 and may have reached his ceiling ... but that ceiling is still pretty high. He dealt with some injuries earlier in his career, but the teams I spoke with were unconcerned.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 In Cooper Jr., the Jets get Garrett Wilson a counterpart and Geno Smith a legit No. 2.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Proctor is one of the best athletes in this class; it's just that his focus from one play to the next has been called into question at times. Dan Campbell will get the most out of him, and it will also allow Penei Sewell to stay on the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Safety seems like a clear need, but so is the defensive line. And Peter Woods -- who was the No. 1 player on my big board this summer -- lands on a Brian Flores unit that needs to beef up the front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 3rd I've heard that the Panthers like tight end and safety, and it would be a shock if Dillon Thieneman gets past them here.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th Faulk is the first guy you want getting off the bus, and while he flashed at times in 2025, his 2024 tape was better. Still, he fills a big need in Dallas, and I've heard the team really, really likes him.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Blake Miller made huge strides in 2025 compared to his 2024 tape, and no one in this class plays with more of an edge. The Steelers have needs at guard and tackle, and Miller could play both at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers have invested heavily in the offensive line, and when healthy, it's a good unit. It could be among the best in the league with an upgrade at left guard, and Bisontis makes a lot of sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Lomu, who played left tackle at Utah, told me at the combine that he's also been working on the right side. Some NFL teams also believe he could kick inside to guard if needed.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Browns need help along the offensive line and at wide receiver. They got their left tackle at No. 6 and land Concepcion here at No. 24.

Round 1 - Pick 25 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 11th Parker will eat opposite Montez Sweat. His 2025 tape wasn't nearly as impressive as 2024, but he finished with a flourish, sacking LaNorris Sellers four times in his final college game before heading to the Senior Bowl and dominating all three days of practice.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th The former UCF edge rusher had a standout season and an impressive week at the Shrine Bowl, and he has a chance to be a Day 1 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The 49ers could trade out of this pick, but if Sadiq falls into their laps, he'd be hard to pass up. The Oregon TE could go 10 picks higher than this, but the way the board fell, he gets pushed to the bottom of Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th I've heard the Texans would love to land a defensive lineman, but Banks could slip because of injury concerns, and Peter Woods is already off the board. Another fringe first-rounder in Iheanachor would fill a need, even if he could take a few years to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 9th Hood was known as "the other CB in Tennessee" early in the season, but he quickly emerged as one of the best DBs in the country. He's a first-round talent all day long, and he may not be on the board here when the Chiefs pick.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th The Dolphins have a million needs, and if there isn't someone they love at the bottom of Round 1, they could move out. I have Freeling falling here, even though the Browns could take him at No. 6.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 31 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 I've heard that the Pats are one of several teams that may want to trade down. I've also heard from teams I've spoken with that Simpson has a good chance to work his way into Round 1. The Cardinals seem like the most obvious candidate, though the Jets and Browns could also be in that conversation.