Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.57 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Tyler Higbee

Summary:

Josh Whyle is a big target with soft hands and range to go low. He showed improvement over the past year and is still growing into his frame. Whyle had had modest production throughout his career. While his height makes him an ideal outlet in chain-moving situations, it negatively impacts his ability to sink his hips into route breaks. He struggles to sustain blocks in space.

Strengths:

Soft hands with just a 2.0% drop rate in 2022

Showed improvement from 2021 to 2022

Big target with range to go low

Weaknesses: