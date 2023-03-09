Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.57 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Tyler Higbee
Summary:
Josh Whyle is a big target with soft hands and range to go low. He showed improvement over the past year and is still growing into his frame. Whyle had had modest production throughout his career. While his height makes him an ideal outlet in chain-moving situations, it negatively impacts his ability to sink his hips into route breaks. He struggles to sustain blocks in space.
Strengths:
- Soft hands with just a 2.0% drop rate in 2022
- Showed improvement from 2021 to 2022
- Big target with range to go low
Weaknesses:
- Slight frame limits his ability as a blocker
- Struggles to sink his hips into routes as a result of his frame
- Modest pass-catching production