Now that the first month of the season is in the books, it's time for the true contenders to begin separating themselves from the pack. That could happen as soon as Week 5, as there are several high-profile matchups on the docket.

Once again, Sunday's action starts a little early with the Eagles and Jaguars playing in London. Jacksonville travels to its home away from home as a favorite, while Philly will look to get its offense back on track after collapsing against the Rams in Week 4. After that, we have five divisional matchups, including Bears-Packers, with Chicago entering Lambeau Field as a road favorite. We then wrap up the entire slate on Monday for what could be a Super Bowl preview between the Bills and Rams from SoFi Stadium, so this slate packs quite the punch.

As we begin to turn our attention to Week 5, let's jump into the odds and see who the oddsmakers have coming out on top and which games could be high-scoring affairs.

Note: Kansas City and Carolina are on the bye in Week 5

Week 5 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Buccaneers at Cowboys (Thursday) Cowboys -10 47.5 Buccaneers +425, Cowboys -575 Eagles at Jaguars (in London) Jaguars -4.5 43.5 Eagles +180, Jaguars -218 Bears at Packers Bears -2.5 44.5 Bears -142, Packers +120 Bengals at Dolphins Bengals -7.5 42.5 Bengals -360, Dolphins +285 Browns at Jets Jets -2.5 40.5 Browns +110, Jets -130 Raiders at Patriots Patriots -3.5 45.5 Raiders +154, Patriots -185 Texans at Titans Texans -6.5 39.5 Texans -298, Titans +240 Colts at Steelers Steelers -2.5 43.5 Colts +114, Steelers -135 Giants at Commanders Commanders -3 44.5 Giants +142, Commanders -170 Vikings at Saints Vikings -1.5 42.5 Vikings -125, Saints +105 Broncos at Chargers Broncos -3.5 43.5 Broncos -185, Chargers +154 Lions at Cardinals Lions -5.5 53.5 Lions -250, Cardinals +205 49ers at Seahawks Seahawks -3 46.5 49ers +130, Seahawks -156 Ravens at Falcons Ravens -3.5 46.5 Ravens -192, Falcons +160 Bills at Rams (Monday) Rams -2.5 53.5 Bills +124, Rams -148

Notable movement, trends

Buccaneers at Cowboys (Thursday)

Dallas is now a double-digit favorite over the Buccaneers, laying 10 points after the line initially opened at Coboys -9.5. This comes after we got our first glimpse of Jalon Daniels for Tampa Bay, and the undrafted rookie quarterback managed just two scoring drives in a loss to Green Bay. With Baker Mayfield still out, the Cowboys are rightfully being looked at as a heavy favorite, and they are riding high after a road win in Houston. Dallas is 3-1 ATS this season, including a cover in their home opener. The Bucs are 0-4 ATS through the first month.

Eagles at Jaguars (in London)

Jacksonville has jumped out to a 4.5-point favorite over the Eagles, which is up from the 3-point spread they were laying at the open. The Jaguars are one of the more underrated teams in the NFL through the first three weeks, owning a 3-1 SU and ATS record with an average margin of victory of 12.8 points (second-highest in the NFL). They take on an Eagles team that has been banged up with injuries and saw Saquon Barkley leave Sunday's loss to the Rams with a hamstring injury. So far, the Eagles are 0-4 ATS. Because of the questions surrounding Philadelphia's offense, the total has dropped from 44.5 to 43.5.

Bears at Packers

Chicago opened as a 1.5-point road favorite over the Packers and that has since bumped up to -2.5. The Bears are both 3-1 straight-up and against the spread this season, and that's in spite of Caleb Williams suffering a hamstring injury. As for the Packefs, they've continued to look sluggish this season and, while they were able to beat the Bucs, it was hardly an inspiring victory and are 1-3 ATS this sesaon. If you're looking for a silver lining, however, Green Bay is 6-2 ATS as a home underdog under Matt LaFleur. That 75% cover rate is the highest in the NFL over that span.

Bengals at Dolphins

Cincinnati is a 7.5-point road favorite on the road as they gear up to face the Dolphins. That's down from the 8.5-point spread at the open, which may be attributed to injuries plaguing the Bengals offense in Week 4. They lost Ja'Marr Chase due to a concussion, while Tee Higgins exited with an adductor injury. That leaves their availability for Week 5 in doubt, and the total has sunk to 42.5 (opened at 46.5) as a result. The Bengals are 1-1 on the road this season, while Miami is 0-1 ATS at home.

Browns at Jets

New York is 1-3 on the season, but they've been pesky. They're 2-1-1 ATS and now take on a Browns team that has been one of the surprises of the first month. They'll do so as a 2.5-point favorite, which is up from -1.5 at the open. They're 3-1 (SU and ATS) and are coming off a win against the Steelers on Thursday, so they'll have the rest advantage of New York. The Jets covered their lone game at MetLife Stadium this season, while Cleveland is 1-1 ATS on the road.

Raiders at Patriots

Las Vegas suffered its first loss of the season in Week 4 against the Chiefs and will look to rebound when they travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots. They'll enter Gillette Stadium as a 3.5-point underdog, however. New England got its season back on track with a last-minute win over the Bills in Buffalo to move them to 2-2 on the season. Since the start of last season, the Patriots are 7-4-1 ATS at home (1-0 ATS in 2026). The Raiders have covered both of their road games this season.

Texans at Titans

Houston is a 6.5-point road favorite in this AFC South matchup in Tennessee, but this may say more about the 0-4 Titans than the Texans. That said, Tennessee is 2-2 ATS on the season and 1-1 at Nissan Stadium, while the Texans are 0-4 ATS on the season. Under head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans are 5-6-1 ATS as a road favorite. Looking at the totals, the Under is a combined 5-3 between them this season.

Colts at Steelers

This is quite the mismatch in terms of rest. Indy is coming back stateside after playing in London and will then have to travel to Pittsburgh to face a Steelers team that'll be on extended rest after playing last Thursday. That makes this 2.5-point spread in favor of Pittsburgh pretty interesting, especially considering they are 2-0 ATS at home this season. Indy is 1-0 ATS on the road this season.

Giants at Commanders

The Commanders are a 3-point favorite over New York, but this line will be worth monitoring throughout the week. It's unclear if Jayden Daniels will make his return this week. If he doesn't, seventhr ound rookie Athan Kaliakmanis could get the nod after he relieved Marcus Mariota in London on Sunday due to a knee injury. If that proves to be the case, we could see more movement here. The Giants are 0-1 ATS on the road this season, while Washington is 1-0 ATS at home.

Vikings at Saints

Minnesota is a 1.5-point road favorite over the Saints, who still have their Week 4 matchup on deck on Monday night. That said, the line does seem to be moving towards New Orleans as it originally opened at Vikings -2.5. Minnesota is 2-0 ATS on the road this season, but neither of those covers came with them as a road favorite. Before Monday's matchup, the Saints are 0-1 ATS at home and 2-1 ATS on the season.

Broncos at Chargers

Denver is a 3.5-point road favorite over the Chargers, who continue to struggle this season. On top of being 0-4 coming out of the first month, Los Angeles is still searching for its first ATS win (0-3-1). The Broncos are 2-2 ATS so far this season, but have yet to cover on the road. The total for this matchup sits at 43.5 and the Under could be in play as it's 6-2 between these teams this season.

Lions at Cardinals

Detroit has moved out to a 3.5-point road favorite over Arizona, which is up from the field goal spread at the open. They'll be looking to rebound after a loss in Carolina, where they were road favorites. The Cardinals have lost three straight after upsetting the Chargers in the season opener, but are 2-2 ATS entering Week 5. In their lone game as a home underdog, Arizona is 0-1 ATS.

49ers at Seahawks

The Seahawks are a field goal favorite at home as they host the undefeated 49ers in what is a key NFC West matchup. On top of being 4-0, San Francisco is 3-1 ATS and has an NFL-best 14.5 average margin of victory. On the road, they are 1-0 ATS. Meanwhile, Seattle is 1-1-2 ATS so far this season.

Ravens at Falcons

This line could change dramatically for a couple of different reasons. For one, the Falcons still have to play their Week 4 matchup on Monday night. Second, Lamar Jackson left Sunday's win over the Titans with an injury. If that causes him to miss time, you can almost guarantee this line won't continue to sit at Ravens -3.5 as it has since the open. The 44.5-point total will also move. This season, the Ravens are 1-3 ATS.

Bills at Rams

The Rams are a slim 2.5-point favorite as they gear up to host the Bills in a heavyweight matchup next Monday night. This line is down from the full field goal L.A. was laying at the open. The Rams are coming off a comeback win over the Eagles, while the Bills lost at home to the Patriots in Week 4. Buffalo is 3-1 ATS this season, which includes an ATS win in its lone road game so far. The Rams are 1-1 ATS at SoFi Stadium this season.