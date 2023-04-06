Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.40 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Decobie Durant

Summary:

The former Liberty transfer is coming off a 2021 ACL injury, but you wouldn't know it to watch him last season. What Kei'Trel Clark lacks in size (5-10, 179), he makes up for with ... well, everything else. He ran a 4.42 40 at the combine, and he plays that fast on tape. He has the ability to stay in phase on every type of route, is physical at the catch point and uses his hands well early in the rep to reroute quicker/faster wide receivers.

Strengths:

Small frame but shows good change of direction in middle of field vs. shifty WRs

Has the ability to be physical at catch point and make contested catches difficult

Looks every bit a 4.4 player; doesn't panic when he's threatened vertically and has the juice to move laterally vs. in-breaking routes

Plays much bigger than his size; not afraid to gap-fill and make wrap-up tackle vs. bigger RBs

Weaknesses: