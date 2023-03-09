Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.62 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ronald Jones

Summary:

Kenny McIntosh is a compact, north-south style runner with slashing ability; that's when he's most effective. He doesn't have high-level ability to sink his hips and cut laterally to avoid defenders. He runs with serious power and, usually, reckless abandon. He will explode through smaller tacklers. He has plus contact balance but not a true specialist in that regard. He has some pass-catching capability, even down the field. His vision between the tackles is good, but did run through plenty of gaping holes in college. When he's at top speed, he's deceptively fast. He's got low mileage on his legs, which is also a plus.

Strengths:

Efficient runner, gets north-south in a flash

Unfazed by tacklers in his way, will bowl them over

Some receiving capabilities, pretty natural in that regard

Deceptive speed

Enters the NFL with minimal carries

Weaknesses: