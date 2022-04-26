Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.67 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Strengths:

Size/speed specimen at outside WR. Shows some twitch against press and has an intimidating frame Limited to a go-ball or deep over type of role, and he may be best as a big slot in the NFL. Legitimate speed/explosiveness to threaten deep in the NFL, and he tracks the ball well.

Weaknesses:

Had six catches in college before his final season. Doesn't have the in-route quickness or route salesmanship to create separation underneath or consistently at the intermediate level. Average at best as a YAC type or in contested-catch scenarios

Accolades: