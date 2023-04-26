Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.54 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: JaMycal Hasty
Summary:
Khalan Laborn has good size and top-end speed to be a feature back. He is able to cover a lot of ground with his jump cut but possesses below-average balance and is not a natural runner. Laborn will get after opponents blocking in space but is a speed bump in pass protection.
Strengths:
- Bulldog as a blocker in space
- Good size and top-end speed
- Covers a lot of ground with jump cut
Weaknesses:
- Speed bump in pass protection
- Below-average balance
- Not a natural runner