Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

NFL Draft analysis for Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73

Strengths:

  • Tall nose tackle with impressive get off for the position
  • Flashed occasional swim move that gets him into the backfield
  • Power is effortless

Weaknesses:

  • Plays high and stays stuck to blocks often
  • Run-stopping is good, not great.
  • Actually could be more powerful if he could sink his hips
