Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.64 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Juan Thornhill

Strengths:

Cine ran a 4.38 40 with a 36.5 vertical at the combine and that athleticism translated to the field for the Bulldogs. He has good closing speed while staying under control and while he's not a thumper he comes downhill with purpose vs. the run. He can cover like cornerback vs. shifty slot WRs and he blankets bigger tight ends. He's a tackling machine in open field and he'll run through the intended target, usually as ball is arriving.

Weaknesses:

He can get locked into his responsibilities to the point of having blinders on and can miss what's going on around him. He can be a half-step slow to diagnose the play and that leaves him at least a half-step out of position. He can also baseball-turned in CF when route-guessing.

Accolades: