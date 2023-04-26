Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.40 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Pat White
Summary:
Malik Cunningham is an athletic quarterback who stresses opponents on the ground. He has good vision, burst and top-end speed, which allows him to elude defenders in open space. As a quarterback, his potential is limited because he lacks ideal size and does not have the deep ball accuracy necessary to succeed.
Strengths:
- Great top-end speed
- More of a ground threat
- Elusive in open space
- Good vision as a runner
Weaknesses:
- Below-average size
- Deep ball accuracy is below average
- Looks to run too early