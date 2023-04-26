Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Pat White

Summary:

Malik Cunningham is an athletic quarterback who stresses opponents on the ground. He has good vision, burst and top-end speed, which allows him to elude defenders in open space. As a quarterback, his potential is limited because he lacks ideal size and does not have the deep ball accuracy necessary to succeed.

Strengths:

Great top-end speed

More of a ground threat

Elusive in open space

Good vision as a runner

Weaknesses: