Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.37 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Mike Vick

Strengths:

Willis has a rifle arm and can make throws few other quarterbacks would even attempt. He can be special with off-platform throws while on the move and he's a high-end athlete who becomes a running back with ball in his hands. He's a huge high-upside prospect who shows the ability to do things elite NFL quarterbacks do every week -- throwing accurately on the run, throwing with anticipation, make tight-window throws, and keeping his eyes downfield when the pocket gets muddy.

Weaknesses:

Despite is arm strength, Willis can sometimes throw himself into turnovers because of general inaccuracy. He throws only fastballs, doesn't show much feathering of passes over second-level defenders, and more times than not, he'll run at the first sign of trouble. Needs to do a better job of pre-snap recognition and then taking what the defense gives him. Shows glimpses of it but needs to do it more consistently.

Accolades: