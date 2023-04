Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.53 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Aubrey Thompson

Summary:

Marshon Ford has a unique frame and that will force offensive coordinators to get creative. He has good athleticism and mobility but is a below-average blocker. Ford is able to get upfield quickly post-catch.

Strengths:

Good mobility

Good burst post-catch

Unique frame to be used in the offense

Weaknesses: