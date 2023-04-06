Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 71.91 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Max Bullough
Summary:
Merlin Robertson is best suited to play a traditional middle linebacker role where he is not asked to cover a leak out of the backfield. He displays good closing speed as well as good size and awareness for the position. Change of direction is a bit stiff, and he could do a better job of getting off blocks. Robertson has been productive for the better part of five years.
Strengths:
- Significant playing experience
- Good size in a traditional middle linebacker role
- Instinctive, good closing speed
Weaknesses:
- Handsy downfield in coverage
- Getting off blocks
- Limited impact as a rusher
- Stiff change of direction