Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.91 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Max Bullough

Summary:

Merlin Robertson is best suited to play a traditional middle linebacker role where he is not asked to cover a leak out of the backfield. He displays good closing speed as well as good size and awareness for the position. Change of direction is a bit stiff, and he could do a better job of getting off blocks. Robertson has been productive for the better part of five years.

Strengths:

Significant playing experience

Good size in a traditional middle linebacker role

Instinctive, good closing speed

Weaknesses: