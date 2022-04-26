Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.42 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Shi Smith

Strengths:

Slot receiver that fights through contact. Natural athlete with a fluid gate. Quick plant and re-direct at the stem, which allows him to create separation. Shows quick feet at the stem.

Weaknesses:

Has limited range as a wide receiver. Ineffective blocker. Let's the ball into his body too often and that lends to the idea that he has average hands. Small in stature.

Accolades: