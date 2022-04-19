Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.99 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Yannick Ngakoue

Strengths:

Lanky, speed-to-power rusher who routinely stuns offensive taackles with his pop on contact. Plays from the ground up. Despite being taller, Sanders is a great knee bender who generates tons of power from the ground. Has a vast array of pass-rushing moves, and he typically leads with an emphatic swipe. Counter moves are a plus too, which is pretty rare for a collegiate edge. Really battles to defeat blocks, even if it takes him an extra second to do so. with good burst and speed to the quarterback. Bend is quality too but surprisingly not amazing.

Weaknesses:

Can get overpowered at times because he's skinny for an edge rusher. More of snap-jumper than someone who plays with incredible burst off the ball -- got called for offsides relatively often. Despite his frame suggesting it, he's doesn't play with ridiculous bend around the corner. Needs to add a lot more more weight on his frame.

Accolades: