Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.71 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Ifeatu Melifonwu
Summary:
Noah Daniels is a long-time starter on the outside at TCU who excelled in a press-man role when healthy. He simply wasn't able to stay healthy very often in college, especially later in his career. His speed and explosion are better than his change-of-direction ability, which can hurt him in man coverage when he's not able to smother a receiver at the line.
Strengths:
- NFL-caliber athleticism
- Press-man speciality
- Explosive movements
Weaknesses:
- Was never able to build on strong start to his college career
- Spindly frame