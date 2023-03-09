Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.71 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ifeatu Melifonwu

Summary:

Noah Daniels is a long-time starter on the outside at TCU who excelled in a press-man role when healthy. He simply wasn't able to stay healthy very often in college, especially later in his career. His speed and explosion are better than his change-of-direction ability, which can hurt him in man coverage when he's not able to smother a receiver at the line.

Strengths:

NFL-caliber athleticism

Press-man speciality

Explosive movements

Weaknesses: