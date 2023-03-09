Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.67 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: D.J. Moore

Summary:

Parker Washington is a decently sudden, crafty slot YAC specialist. He has quality hands and quality, thick/compact build for that role. He really excels in small spaces after the catch, and his bounce and contact balance are awesome. His thick RB body type helps him power through contact, and he does it often; he rarely goes down on first contact. He's not heavy-footed. Speed is good -- not great -- as are his releases. He has a propensity for making the tough grab in traffic and absorbing a hit. There's such subtle power to his game. It feels like he'll be a more productive pro than he was in college. He has a gadgety flair to his game but ran plenty of normal routes. Overall, he's a nichy type who fits well in today's NFL.

Strengths:

YAC specialist

Bouncy in small spaces

Immense contact balance

Knack for making the difficult, diving/leaping grab downfield

Weaknesses: