Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.31 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Crockett Gillmore

Summary:

Payne Durham has good size for the position, and that lower body strength enables him to run through contact. Durham falls short as an inline blocker and struggles to stay engaged as a blocker in space. He lacks explosion into his breaks but has a knack for settling into the soft spots of zone coverage. Duham has strong hands, evident by his 2.6% drop rate last season.

Strengths:

Great size for the position

Lines up all over the formation

Good feel for settling in the soft spots of a zone

Physical through contact

Strong hands, just a 2.6% drop rate

Weaknesses: