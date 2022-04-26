Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.00 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ross Blacklock

Strengths:

Super-long interior rusher. Burst off the ball is impressive for his size, and when he uses his length -- which he is not consistent in doing -- he can be very disruptive and powerful. Large tackling radius because of his incredible length, and he's an asset on twists because of his acceleration for his size. May be somewhat of a tweener in the NFL due to his size/length, but the hustle, burst, and length make him decently intriguing.

Weaknesses:

Plays very high. Tries to get lower but needs to do so with knee bend as opposed to dipping his head. Often leans into blockers and the rep is done, he's stuck. Needs to get much better with his hands to defeat blockers that way.

Accolades: