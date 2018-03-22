Player Blurb: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strongside defensive end who plays with power, and strong, active hands to sift through blockers at the line of scrimmage. Thick build. Good athleticism for his size. High-motor player. Ideal candidate to kick inside in nickel.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit out of Miami, Thomas stayed home to play for the Hurricanes, getting limited action as a true freshman. He made eight starts as a sophomore, totaling 18 tackles with one sack and four quarterback hurries. Thomas broke out as a junior, making 12 starts while totaling 37 tackles (11 for loss) with 4.5 sacks. He closed otu the year with four tackles, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a Russell Athletic Bowl win over West Virginia.

Thomas started 13 games as a senior in 2017, managing at least one tackle for loss in five straight games to open the season. He finished the year with 41 total tackles (12.5 for loss) with 4.5 sacks. He stepped things up at the end of the year, recording seven tackles (two for loss) with a sack against Clemson in the ACC Championship, then four tackles (two for loss) with another sack against Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl to close out his career. -- R.J. White