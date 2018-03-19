Player Blurb: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Thick, two-gap defensive end with adequate power. Lacks twitchiness, bend, and explosive off the snap. Limited pass-rushing moves. A block-eater in the NFL.

College Recap:

A former 247Sports Composite five-star recruit out of Woodbridge, Va., Hand wasted little time getting on the field for the Crimson Tide, recording seven tackles and two sacks in limited action over nine games. He remained in a reserve role for his sophomore and junior seasons but showed continued improvement in an increased role. He tallied 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2015, capping off the year with two tackles for loss in the national title game. In 2016, Hand amassed 21 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, and one forced fumble in 15 appearances. After three years as a key reserve for the Crimson Tide, Hand moved into the starting lineup as a senior and showcased his versality by playing multiple positions along the defense front. The 6-foot-4, 288-pounder garnered second-team All-SEC honors and the year with 27 tackles to go along with 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, despite missing three games with a knee injury. But he saved his best outing for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson, where he tallied a career-high five tackles and one sack to spearhead a dominant defensive effort. Hand wrapped up his career with one tackle and a pass breakup against Georgia to help the Tide win another national title. - Chance Linton, 247Sports