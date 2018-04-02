Player Blurb: Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-level producer at Virginia Tech. Smaller, twitchier cornerback who already has pro awareness in coverage and reacts quickly when the ball is approaching. Mirrors well in man coverage. Quality return skills. Potential Day Two pick. Could land in middle rounds due to his lack of size.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Manassas, Virginia, Stroman was mostly used as a punt returner as a freshman, averaging 6.9 yards per return on his 36 attempts. He saw more action on defense as a sophomore, making six starts and picking off two passes while returning 31 punts for 241 yards (7.8 YPR) with a touchdown and seeing limited snaps on offense as well. Stroman again had a punt return TD as a junior while averaging 8.8 yards on his 25 returns, adding 460 yards on 22 kickoff returns (20.9 YPR). He also punted twice himself against North Carolina. On defense, he had 10 pass break-ups and three interceptions.

Stroman scored three times as a senior, totaling 11 pass break-ups and four interceptions, while returning one of his picks for a TD at Georgia Tech. He also had two punt return TDs against Delaware and North Carolina, averaging 11.3 yards on his 35 punt returns over the course of the season. -- R.J. White