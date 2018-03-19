Player Blurb: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strong, leverage master who consistently beats interior linemen with his hands and quickness off the snap. Full arsenal of pass-rushing moves. Stack-and-shed ability against the run is top-notch. May sneak into the first round.

College Recap:

Harrison Phillips started his career modestly, playing in six games as a freshman. After losing his 2015 season to injury in the Cardinal’s first game against Washington State, Phillips enjoyed a solid 2016 campaign playing alongside Solomon Thomas, who ended up being the second pick in the NFL Draft. In 2016, the Omaha, Nebraska native recorded 46 total tackles and made nine and a half tackles for loss, setting a nice launch point for his final year on The Farm. Phillips enjoyed a spectacular season for the Cardinal, anchoring the defensive line. He racked up 100 total tackles (35 unassisted), he recovered two fumbles, he blocked a field goal attempt, and he had 17 tackles for loss. Phillips led the Pac-12’s interior 3-4 defensive linemen in stops with 44, and only Washington’s Vita Vea had a higher overall grade in the Pac-12. Nationally, Pro Football Focus graded him out as the fifth-best interior 3-4 lineman in the country, just ahead of Washington’s Hercules Mata’afa. - R.J. Abeytia, TheBootleg