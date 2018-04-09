Player Blurb: Leon Jacobs, OLB, Wisconsin
NFL Draft analysis for Leon Jacobs, OLB, Wisconsin
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Rocked-up, powerful do-it-all-linebacker who played on the edge in 2017 for the Badgers. Great bull-rush and plus explosiveness. Not a bendy player around the corner. Versatility will help him stick on a roster.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Bakersfield, California, Jacobs saw limited action as a freshman, then made one start as a sophomore, finishing his second season with 28 tackles (two for loss) and 1.5 sacks. He then played in four games in 2015 before suffering a season-ending injury, reciving a medical hardship waiver for the lost year. Jacobs returns in 2016 to record 37 tackles with one sack and one interception.
Jacobs started all 14 games at outside linebacker in 2017 and played well enough to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He recorded 60 total tackles, including 10 for loss, with 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Both his fumble recoveries came against Iowa, and he scored a touchdown on one. Jacob open the year by putting up two tackles for loss in back-to-back games, then later managed five tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defensed in his team's Orange Bowl win over Miami. -- R.J. White
