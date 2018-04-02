Player Blurb: Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Accurate, rhythm quarterback who's quick to process coverage and knows where he's going with the football after diagnosing pre-snap. Not a superb athlete and can look awkward under pressure but gets the job done. Backup material with potential to outperform his draft status and become a decent starter.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Frankfort, Ky., Woodside saw immediate action as a true freshman, playing in four games (all wins) and throwing an 81-yard TD pass against Eastern Washington in his only start. After a solid sophomore season, Woodside redshirted as a junior in 2015. Returning to action in 2016, the quarterback broke out by completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 4,129 yards with 45 TDs and only nine interceptions, throwing multiple TDs in each game.

Woodside had five games as a senior where he didn't throw any touchdowns but also two massive performances against Tulsa (458 yards, six TDs, one INT) and Akron (304 yards, five TDs, one INT). He finished his final season with 3,882 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. --R.J. White