Player Blurb: Marcus Allen, FS, Penn State
NFL Draft analysis for Marcus Allen, FS, Penn State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Long, explosive athlete. Not overly decisive, but when he is, he can get to the ball in a hurry. Medicore. Could stand to add some muscle to help him in run support. Slower play-recognition than you'd like to see from a super-experienced safety. Size, athleticism specimen.
College Recap:
A four-year starter, Allen became a regular on the All-Big Ten teams during his career. He brought a physical presence to the run game and was as reliable a defensive starter as any for Penn State. His most memorable play arrived on special teams, however, when he blocked a field goal later returned for a touchdown that helped the Lions upset No. 2 Ohio State in 2016.
During his senior season, Allen snared his first career interception against Georgia State and went on to total 72 tackles, plus a pair of forced fumbles, a sack and a safety. Midway through the year, he was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award, handed annually to college football's best defensive back. He finished as the sixth-leading tackler in Penn State history. - Andrew Callahan - Lions247
-
-
-
-
-
-
