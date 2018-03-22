Player Blurb: Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Bendy ankle flexion and burst allow him to find and quick hit the open running lane. Acceleration is well above-average. Runs with power and good ball security through contact. Utilizes tightly would spin move often. Adequate long speed.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit out of Oxford, Alabama, Thomas joined Auburn but saw limited action in his first two years, carrying the ball only 86 times for 475 yards and three TDs from 2014-15. That caused him to transfer to Jacksonville State, where he rushed for 782 yards and seven TDs on 127 carries in nine games as a junior.

Thomas finally earned lead back status as a senior in 2017 and delivered on his potetnial, rushing for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns on 178 carries while adding 244 more yards on 21 receptions. He piled up five 100-yard rushing performances during the season and scored in all but three of Jacksonville State's games whle averaging six yards per carry. -- R.J. White