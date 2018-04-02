Player Blurb: Ronnie Harrison, SS, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

High-cut, imposing safety specimen with room to grow into his frame. Good, not great quickness and speed. Will thump downhill but his lunging tackling styles leads to missed tackles. Reliable but not remarkable in any area.

College Recap:

A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Ronnie Harrison ended up at Alabama instead of Florida State, but that proved to be a wise choice for the former four-star prospect, as he saw playing time from Day 1 as the Money defensive back in the Crimson Tide’s dime package. Harrison recorded a pair of interceptions as a true freshman in 2015 and recorded a key pass breakup in the end zone as Alabama defeated Clemson in the national championship game. His numbers increased during his sophomore season as he moved to safety and finished second on the team in tackles.

As a veteran in the secondary entering the 2017 campaign, Harrison blossomed into the leading headhunter on the UA defense after inside linebacker Reuben Foster ran out of eligibility. The junior safety led the team in tackles with 74 this past season and established himself as a leader and tone-setter on the defensive side of the football. Helping the Tide win its fifth national title in nine seasons, Harrison declared for the draft after three seasons after he said he received a second-round grade from the NFL’s draft advisory board. - Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine