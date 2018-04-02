Player Blurb: Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
NFL Draft analysis for Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Strong-armed quarterback who's not a consistently accurate thrower and isn't comfortable with pressure mounting. Rare flashes of high-level quarterback play. Many instances of bad decision-making and poor ball placement.
College Recap:
A New Orleans native, Lee made 19 starts at Tulane, throwing for 1,962 yards and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2014. He followed that with 1,639 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015. A coaching change at Tulane, and dramatic shift in the offensive system, forced Lee to pursue transfer options. He ended up choosing Nebraska for the ability to work with Mike Riley and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf in the Huskers’ pro-style attack. Lee sat out the 2016 season because of NCAA transfer rules, but earned Offensive Scout Team MVP honors.
Lee beat out Patrick O’Brien for the starting quarterback job prior to the 2017 season, and in his only year on the field for the Big Red completed better than 57 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,143 yards -- the third-highest total in program history -- and he added 23 touchdown passes. Turnovers were an issue for Lee, who threw 16 interceptions while facing frequent pressure in the pocket. Lee opted to forgo his final season of eligibility, and opted to turn pro in January. -- Michael Bruntz
-
-
-
-
-
-
