Player Blurb: Timon Parris, OT, Stony Brook
NFL Draft analysis for Timon Parris, OT, Stony Brook
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, good-sized offensive tackle prospect who occasionally flashes a mean streak. Raw technique in his kick slide. Plays very high which leaves him susceptible to smaller rushers using bull rush. Quick but out of control at times getting to second level. Developmental type.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Floral Park, NY, Parris was an immediate starter in his redshirt freshman year, beginning at right tackle before quickly switching to the left side. He was named second-team All-CAA as a sophomore and bumped to the first team as a junior while also earning second-team FCS All-American honors. Parris was again first-team All-CAA as a senior. Overlooked as a college recruit, Parris could wind up a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft. -- R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up