Player Blurb: Timon Parris, OT, Stony Brook

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, good-sized offensive tackle prospect who occasionally flashes a mean streak. Raw technique in his kick slide. Plays very high which leaves him susceptible to smaller rushers using bull rush. Quick but out of control at times getting to second level. Developmental type.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Floral Park, NY, Parris was an immediate starter in his redshirt freshman year, beginning at right tackle before quickly switching to the left side. He was named second-team All-CAA as a sophomore and bumped to the first team as a junior while also earning second-team FCS All-American honors. Parris was again first-team All-CAA as a senior. Overlooked as a college recruit, Parris could wind up a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft. -- R.J. White