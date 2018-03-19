Player Blurb: Tre' Williams, LB, Auburn
NFL Draft analysis for Tre' Williams, LB, Auburn
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Old-school, between-the-tackles thumper. Doesn't shy away from contact. Often delivers the big hit on lead-blockers. Hindered by his straight-line and lack of agility. Gap-shooter who could be productive against inside runs in the NFL.
College Recap:
A five-star recruit out of Mobile, Ala., Tre’ Williams played in 47 games over four years with 18 career starts at WILL linebacker. Williams spent two years coming off the bench before taking over a leadership role on the defense when Kevin Steele took over as defensive coordinator in 2016. Williams was a team captain as a senior and got off to a strong start to the season with 19 tackles and three sacks in the team’s first two games. Williams suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 against Mercer that plagued him the rest of the season. He missed three games and left three others early. Williams finished the season with 50 tackles, earning All-SEC second team honors and an invite to the Senior Bowl. -- Michael Niziolek
