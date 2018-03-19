Player Blurb: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
NFL Draft analysis for Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Slightly compact frame. Plays with outstanding leverage and relatively low center of gravity. Constantly moving his feet. Has some problems with counter moves but is typically balanced and under control. Powerful run-blocker. Big upside due to athleticism.
College Recap:
Oregon left tackle Tyrell Crosby sat out most of the 2016 season because of a leg injury and played in just two games as a junior. The 2016 season was the year Crosby was expected to move from right tackle to left tackle and anchor an Oregon offensive line that needed a veteran presence. Crosby's senior year in 2017 served as a chance to validate his 2016 preseason hype that projected him as a possible late first-round selection. The senior out of Henderson, Nev., Crosby started all 13 games for the Ducks in 2017 and was awarded the Morris Trophy, the Pac-12's Offensive Lineman of the Year award, voted on by opposing defensive linemen. He was named a Pac-12 All-Conference player and did not allow a quarterback sack or hit all season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed just three quarterback hurries during the entire 2017 season. Crosby was the best offensive lineman among a group that projects multiple draft picks over the next few years. – Matt Prehm, Duck Territory
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...
-
Draft: Ranking the interior OLs' skills
This is the sixth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
NFL Mock: Bills get QB, Barkley falls
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Baker Mayfield starring in a documentary
The Oklahoma product is documenting his fight against 'Haterade' in the lead-up to the 2018...
-
Mock: Free agency shakes up the board
Two big trades, five QBs in the first 15 picks, and Barkley lands in a surprising destinat...
-
Draft: Ranking the OTs' skills
This is the fifth installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...