Player Blurb: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Slightly compact frame. Plays with outstanding leverage and relatively low center of gravity. Constantly moving his feet. Has some problems with counter moves but is typically balanced and under control. Powerful run-blocker. Big upside due to athleticism.

College Recap:

Oregon left tackle Tyrell Crosby sat out most of the 2016 season because of a leg injury and played in just two games as a junior. The 2016 season was the year Crosby was expected to move from right tackle to left tackle and anchor an Oregon offensive line that needed a veteran presence. Crosby's senior year in 2017 served as a chance to validate his 2016 preseason hype that projected him as a possible late first-round selection. The senior out of Henderson, Nev., Crosby started all 13 games for the Ducks in 2017 and was awarded the Morris Trophy, the Pac-12's Offensive Lineman of the Year award, voted on by opposing defensive linemen. He was named a Pac-12 All-Conference player and did not allow a quarterback sack or hit all season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed just three quarterback hurries during the entire 2017 season. Crosby was the best offensive lineman among a group that projects multiple draft picks over the next few years. – Matt Prehm, Duck Territory