Player Blurb: Will Richardson, OT, NC State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Long, strong right tackle with impressive feet in his kick slide and athleticism to move defenders in the run game down the line of scrimmage on reach blocks. Punch timing is good and jolts defenders. Could add more strength to improve his anchor. Underrated prospect.

College Recap:

Richardson is a big offensive lineman with really long arms. He missed two games last season with off-the-fields issues, and had some previous off-the-field issues, so that's the one concern for him when it comes to the NFL Draft. But as a junior, he put together his best season at NC State. Richardson was rated the No. 1 offensive player for NC State by Pro Football Focus last season. He could surprise some people at the combine, but will likely go between the fifth and seventh rounds. - Michael Clark