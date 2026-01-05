Renner's 2026 NFL mock draft 6.0: Raiders, Jets land QBs with top two picks as other teams miss out
The Raiders hold the No. 1 pick and a clear QB choice, but the rest of the first round feels far less settled
Picks 1 through 18 are set in the NFL Draft ... for now.
Something tells me this is going to be an eventful draft season of trades for a number of reasons. That's because it's not a particularly strong crop of first-round talent. That means we'll see teams willing to move first-rounders for proven players.
I'd argue the last time we saw a first round this weak was 2022, and that year set the record with 18 trades involving first-round picks.
That said, I'll play it straight with no trades, at least until we get past the Jan. 23 deadline for players to officially declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Note: This is the current NFL Draft order after Week 18 (via Tankathon).
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
The Heisman winner and leader of the undefeated Hoosiers keeps passing every test thrown his way. He made mincemeat of the Alabama defense in his first playoff game. We can debate his ceiling all we want, but his floor is very high for an incoming quarterback prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Moore has some of the most effortless arm talent you'll ever see, with a throwing motion taken straight out of a textbook. He's shown some cracks under pressure this season, but that's to be expected with his limited experience. If Moore doesn't declare, the Jets look poised to go the veteran quarterback route, as there's no one else worthy of reaching for in the top five or even top 20 this year.
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Bailey saved his best for last with an elite all-around performance against Oregon's vaunted offensive line in the playoff. A year ago, he couldn't even start for Stanford because of his timidness against the run. Now, he single-handedly shut down the Ducks' rushing attack with four run stops in the loss. He's skyrocketed up boards this season.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Reese is a modern hybrid linebacker who would bring pass-rushing juice from anywhere to the Titans' front seven. The Titans need all the help getting after opposing quarterbacks they can get.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Faulk may be listed as a defensive end, but his body type fits as a defensive tackle for pretty much every scheme in the NFL nowadays. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he is a Calais Campbell-esque tweener who is already a handful in the run game. If you watched the Giants' worst-ranked run defense this past fall, you know that's a massive need.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Goosby finished the season on a tear and looks like the only tackle in the class with bona fide top-10 tools. The Browns' tackle position was a banged-up mess this past fall, so he'll be a welcome addition.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
With both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel getting up there in age, the Commanders have to think about someone to pair with Jayden Daniels long term. Tate is the exact kind of rangy vertical threat that would pair perfectly with Daniels' feathery deep balls.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Kellen Moore loves himself a running game but could never quite find one in his first year in New Orleans while cycling through numerous backs. That cycle would end with Love, as he's the kind of home run threat who can be the focal point of an offense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
If Bain falls because of his arm length, the Chiefs aren't likely to hesitate to add him to Steve Spagnuolo's defense. He's the exact type of power defensive end that Spagnuolo has loved dating back to his days as the Giants' defensive coordinator.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Downs is the reliable secondary player the Bengals desperately need. He's not only assignment-sure in coverage but also rarely misses tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Sadiq was born to play tight end for Mike McDaniel for two reasons. The first is that he's electric after the catch. With a squattier frame than most running backs, he resembles a jumbo running back with the ball in his hands. The other is that Sadiq is a ferocious blocker in space. That's a far more common assignment for a Dolphins tight end than inline blocking a defensive end.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Styles feels like exactly what the Cowboys need in their front seven: someone with elite range who also is assignment-sure. The former safety turned linebacker is easily the best tackler at the position in the draft class.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tyson's injury history, which has cost him time in three straight seasons, could cause him to fall, and that would be bad news for the rest of the NFL. He's the best pure separator in the draft class and would be able to pick up Davante Adams' torch in the offense whenever he hangs them up.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Mauigoa would likely start at guard early in his career, with the option to kick out to tackle when Ronnie Stanley retires. The Ravens simply have to get better at guard, and Mauigoa is exactly the kind of butt-kicker who could make the switch.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Spencer Fano IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Buccaneers could look to bolster their guard position, which was an issue for much of 2025. Fano was a tackle at Utah but looks best suited for the interior in the NFL.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Lemon is the missing link in the slot on what's been an overhauled receiving corps. Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor and Makai Lemon would be a formidable front four for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Delane was the best man corner in college football this fall, and the Lions are one of the man-heaviest teams in the NFL. While the Lions have options in the pipeline, like Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, they've yet to prove anything meaningful two years in.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah showed in free agency last year that he's willing to buy low on players with injury risks for the potential value they present. That describes no one in this draft class better than McCoy. His sophomore tape was top-10 worthy, but he didn't play all fall with an ACL tear suffered last January.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
The Panthers have a lot of money committed to their defensive tackle position, but they need impact wherever they can get it on the defensive side of the ball. Woods was a projected top-five pick based on his sophomore film before a lackluster junior campaign. That talent didn't disappear, though, and would look great next to Derrick Brown on early downs.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
Parker is, at minimum, an upgrade for the Cowboys in the run game. He's a powerful defensive end who's been productive ever since his freshman year at Clemson. It would bolster their by-committee approach in the wake of the Micah Parsons trade.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
It seems like it's time to admit Broderick Jones can't be Plan A at left tackle for the future. Lomu is a much more refined pass blocker coming out than Jones ever was and could allow Jones to kick inside.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Banks might be the biggest wild card in the draft class. He's a fifth-year defensive tackle who's averaged fewer than 200 snaps per season for his career and played only 96 this fall with a foot injury. The high-end reps he has for a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder, though, are jaw-dropping.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
This only makes sense if the Eagles and A.J. Brown finalize the divorce that looks inevitable this offseason. Boston is the kind of big-bodied vertical threat on the outside who could replace much of Brown's role in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Concepcion is a pure separator, the likes of which the Bills have not had since Stefon Diggs was in his prime. That's the biggest missing piece hampering the Bills' offense this season.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
With how well Ben Johnson has protected his tackles in the passing game, Chicago is one of the few schemes in which Proctor could stick at tackle. His ability to move the line of scrimmage would be put to good use in the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Spencer Burford has been a pain point in pass protection at left guard ever since he entered the starting lineup in 2022. With the emergence of the Rams' and Seahawks' defensive interiors, that's a big problem going forward. Ioane would be a massive upgrade in that regard.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs
Washington is the kind of explosive one-gap defensive tackle who could take the Texans' defense into the all-time category. He's not close to a finished product, but he doesn't need much polish to be disruptive with his physical tools.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 28
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Could the Browns nab a franchise left tackle and right tackle in one round? Iheanachor is one of the draft's most intriguing prospects, as he never played football before he got to college. He has all the traits to be an NFL tackle but is obviously raw.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The corner position has been one of the biggest points of contention for the Rams this season. Terrell changes that. He's a physical tackler and would allow the Rams to mix in more man coverage concepts.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Lee Hunter DL
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
The Patriots would prefer edge help here but would settle for a playmaking nose tackle like Hunter. Hunter is the rare 330-plus-pounder who can consistently get into opponents' backfields.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
This feels unfair. The Seahawks adding the draft's best run-defending nose tackle to the league's best run defense in six years would send a resounding message to the rest of the league: You aren't running on Seattle.
