Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 The Heisman winner and leader of the undefeated Hoosiers keeps passing every test thrown his way. He made mincemeat of the Alabama defense in his first playoff game. We can debate his ceiling all we want, but his floor is very high for an incoming quarterback prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3280 RUYDS 184 INTS 9 TDS 30 Moore has some of the most effortless arm talent you'll ever see, with a throwing motion taken straight out of a textbook. He's shown some cracks under pressure this season, but that's to be expected with his limited experience. If Moore doesn't declare, the Jets look poised to go the veteran quarterback route, as there's no one else worthy of reaching for in the top five or even top 20 this year.

Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Bailey saved his best for last with an elite all-around performance against Oregon's vaunted offensive line in the playoff. A year ago, he couldn't even start for Stanford because of his timidness against the run. Now, he single-handedly shut down the Ducks' rushing attack with four run stops in the loss. He's skyrocketed up boards this season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Reese is a modern hybrid linebacker who would bring pass-rushing juice from anywhere to the Titans' front seven. The Titans need all the help getting after opposing quarterbacks they can get.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Faulk may be listed as a defensive end, but his body type fits as a defensive tackle for pretty much every scheme in the NFL nowadays. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he is a Calais Campbell-esque tweener who is already a handful in the run game. If you watched the Giants' worst-ranked run defense this past fall, you know that's a massive need.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Goosby finished the season on a tear and looks like the only tackle in the class with bona fide top-10 tools. The Browns' tackle position was a banged-up mess this past fall, so he'll be a welcome addition.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 With both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel getting up there in age, the Commanders have to think about someone to pair with Jayden Daniels long term. Tate is the exact kind of rangy vertical threat that would pair perfectly with Daniels' feathery deep balls.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Kellen Moore loves himself a running game but could never quite find one in his first year in New Orleans while cycling through numerous backs. That cycle would end with Love, as he's the kind of home run threat who can be the focal point of an offense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If Bain falls because of his arm length, the Chiefs aren't likely to hesitate to add him to Steve Spagnuolo's defense. He's the exact type of power defensive end that Spagnuolo has loved dating back to his days as the Giants' defensive coordinator.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Downs is the reliable secondary player the Bengals desperately need. He's not only assignment-sure in coverage but also rarely misses tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 46 REYDS 531 YDS/REC 11.5 TDS 8 Sadiq was born to play tight end for Mike McDaniel for two reasons. The first is that he's electric after the catch. With a squattier frame than most running backs, he resembles a jumbo running back with the ball in his hands. The other is that Sadiq is a ferocious blocker in space. That's a far more common assignment for a Dolphins tight end than inline blocking a defensive end.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Styles feels like exactly what the Cowboys need in their front seven: someone with elite range who also is assignment-sure. The former safety turned linebacker is easily the best tackler at the position in the draft class.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyson's injury history, which has cost him time in three straight seasons, could cause him to fall, and that would be bad news for the rest of the NFL. He's the best pure separator in the draft class and would be able to pick up Davante Adams' torch in the offense whenever he hangs them up.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Mauigoa would likely start at guard early in his career, with the option to kick out to tackle when Ronnie Stanley retires. The Ravens simply have to get better at guard, and Mauigoa is exactly the kind of butt-kicker who could make the switch.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Buccaneers could look to bolster their guard position, which was an issue for much of 2025. Fano was a tackle at Utah but looks best suited for the interior in the NFL.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon is the missing link in the slot on what's been an overhauled receiving corps. Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor and Makai Lemon would be a formidable front four for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Delane was the best man corner in college football this fall, and the Lions are one of the man-heaviest teams in the NFL. While the Lions have options in the pipeline, like Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, they've yet to prove anything meaningful two years in.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Kwesi Adofo-Mensah showed in free agency last year that he's willing to buy low on players with injury risks for the potential value they present. That describes no one in this draft class better than McCoy. His sophomore tape was top-10 worthy, but he didn't play all fall with an ACL tear suffered last January.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers have a lot of money committed to their defensive tackle position, but they need impact wherever they can get it on the defensive side of the ball. Woods was a projected top-five pick based on his sophomore film before a lackluster junior campaign. That talent didn't disappear, though, and would look great next to Derrick Brown on early downs.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Parker is, at minimum, an upgrade for the Cowboys in the run game. He's a powerful defensive end who's been productive ever since his freshman year at Clemson. It would bolster their by-committee approach in the wake of the Micah Parsons trade.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th It seems like it's time to admit Broderick Jones can't be Plan A at left tackle for the future. Lomu is a much more refined pass blocker coming out than Jones ever was and could allow Jones to kick inside.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Banks might be the biggest wild card in the draft class. He's a fifth-year defensive tackle who's averaged fewer than 200 snaps per season for his career and played only 96 this fall with a foot injury. The high-end reps he has for a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder, though, are jaw-dropping.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 This only makes sense if the Eagles and A.J. Brown finalize the divorce that looks inevitable this offseason. Boston is the kind of big-bodied vertical threat on the outside who could replace much of Brown's role in the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Concepcion is a pure separator, the likes of which the Bills have not had since Stefon Diggs was in his prime. That's the biggest missing piece hampering the Bills' offense this season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd With how well Ben Johnson has protected his tackles in the passing game, Chicago is one of the few schemes in which Proctor could stick at tackle. His ability to move the line of scrimmage would be put to good use in the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Spencer Burford has been a pain point in pass protection at left guard ever since he entered the starting lineup in 2022. With the emergence of the Rams' and Seahawks' defensive interiors, that's a big problem going forward. Ioane would be a massive upgrade in that regard.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Washington is the kind of explosive one-gap defensive tackle who could take the Texans' defense into the all-time category. He's not close to a finished product, but he doesn't need much polish to be disruptive with his physical tools.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 28 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Could the Browns nab a franchise left tackle and right tackle in one round? Iheanachor is one of the draft's most intriguing prospects, as he never played football before he got to college. He has all the traits to be an NFL tackle but is obviously raw.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The corner position has been one of the biggest points of contention for the Rams this season. Terrell changes that. He's a physical tackler and would allow the Rams to mix in more man coverage concepts.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots would prefer edge help here but would settle for a playmaking nose tackle like Hunter. Hunter is the rare 330-plus-pounder who can consistently get into opponents' backfields.

Round 1 - Pick 31 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th Allen would add even more oomph to the Broncos' blitz packages, and that's a scary thought. He's a downhill thumper who sends offensive linemen backward.