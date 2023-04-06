Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.02 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Trevon Young

Summary:

Robert Beal Jr. is an inexperienced, athletic edge rusher with long limbs and advancing rush ability that's still in infancy stage. He battles like heck against the run and will jolt offensive tackles at the point of attack. At times a little bit awkward and leggy as a mover on the field, which limits his range and overall ability to get the football. He didn't see the field a lot in college because of the volumes of talent in front of him. Day 3 sleeper type with upside because of his burst and length.

Strengths:

Can actually string together moves to the quarterback

Blue-collar battler against outside runs

Jolting power at the point of attack

Weaknesses: