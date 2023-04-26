Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 53.77 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Joe Germaine

Summary:

Sean Clifford was an average college starter who is reliable but lacks tools and upside.

Strengths:

  • Moves well inside pocket to find throwing lane
  • Has ability to improvise outside pocket because of athleticism
  • Shows ability to make accurate throws on run to right on comebacks

Weaknesses:

  • Doesn't take a lot of chances down the field
  • Will sometimes fail to step into throws even when there's room
  • Will miss open receivers, either because of lack of vision or doesn't get through reads quickly enough