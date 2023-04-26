Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 53.77 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Joe Germaine
Summary:
Sean Clifford was an average college starter who is reliable but lacks tools and upside.
Strengths:
- Moves well inside pocket to find throwing lane
- Has ability to improvise outside pocket because of athleticism
- Shows ability to make accurate throws on run to right on comebacks
Weaknesses:
- Doesn't take a lot of chances down the field
- Will sometimes fail to step into throws even when there's room
- Will miss open receivers, either because of lack of vision or doesn't get through reads quickly enough