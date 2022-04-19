Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.07 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Odell Beckham Jr.

Strengths:

Eye-popping traits galore. Efficient and lightning-quick off the line. Feet and hands work in unison to easily free him from press in almost every situation. Elite-level explosion out of his stance. Sharp cuts in his routes. Flashes of physicality after the catch but is mostly good there due to his suddenness. Tracks it naturally down the field, will make difficult grabs outside his frame/diving for the ball.

Weaknesses:

Speed will get him open deep, not a track star but close. A few drops on film on easy throws. Played against lesser competition in the MAC.

Accolades: