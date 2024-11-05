Making the most of the opportunities you get is so important for any potential NFL Draft hopeful, regardless of if you're at Ohio State or Mount Union. It is even more important if you are a reserve player at a smaller school to make an impression. You may only get one chance to do that for a scout, whether it's in a live viewing or at practice.

It is not a rare occurrence for this to happen. You see it at the high school level where a college coach will go to scout one player on a team and his teammate ends up standing out more. At the collegiate level, I remember going to a Boston College-Kansas game specifically to watch running back Pooka Williams, only to keep writing about reserve running back Khalil Herbert in my notes. That particular experience is one of the major reasons why I always say that you have to look beyond the box score and examine the entire roster, as "there's gold in them thar hills."

There were two prospects who were able to do just that during a live viewing for me, which led to me going back to the tape and adding them to my scouting portfolio. They are the first two prospect spotlights this week's Hunt Report.

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds School: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Next game: Southern (Nov. 9)

Sprague is a senior reserve for the Wildcats. He got the start a few weeks ago against Jackson State and really stood out to me. Initially, it's his ability to operate from under center and do a lot of the old school things you used to see quarterbacks do, like turn their back to the defense on play action, reset their eyes and make throws on the move. I like he has the judicious nature of when and where to throw with velocity. The placement is good on the move and he made good decisions with the ball in that particular game. Again, we're talking about him getting a start and making the most of the opportunity. Despite not being the starter, the former JUCO transfer showed enough to warrant an extended look in one of these smaller postseason all-star games.

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 270 pounds

270 pounds School: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Next game: Delaware State (Nov. 16)

Last week, I was the color analyst on the Norfolk State/Morgan State broadcast and Vital, who wasn't even on the two-deep, consistently made big plays throughout the game. A fire hydrant type who showed very good quickness off the ball, good point of attack strength, and the ability to pressure the quarterback, Vital finished the game with five total tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a sack. Needless to say, it's those types of performances that firmly plant you on the radar as a deep, under-the-radar prospect.

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds School: Monmouth

Monmouth Next game: New Hampshire (Nov. 9)

One of the cooler stories of the season has been Monmouth quarterback Derek Robertson, who transferred into the program this season from Maine to join his brother Jimmy, who is the team's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Robertson is arguably the best quarterback in the FCS this season, leading or second in the nation in many passing statistics. What jumps out at you on film is how the touch, timing and anticipation are consistently tied together and are working in unison. From calling a lot of their games this season, I've seen him handle pressure situations -- both from the defense and of the moment -- extremely well. His game is very similar to that of Jared Goff.

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds School: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Next game: Northern Colorado (Nov. 9)

Chism is a tough matchup for opposing defenders because of his body control. He's very dangerous after the catch and combines both elusiveness and physical strength to help him break tackles in an effort to negotiate down the field. From the slot position, when given a two-way go, he's got the fluidness within his hips to sink and explode out of his break. Even though the Eagles are having a down year, he's been tremendous and consistent.

Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 190

190 School: West Florida

West Florida Next game: North Greenville (Nov. 9)

One of the more dynamic and dangerous punt returners in the country resides in Pensacola, Florida. Lemons does an excellent job with the ball in his hands, as evident by his Division II leading 604 punt return yards and an eye-popping 25.1 yards per return. What makes Lemons a good punt returner is what also makes him a good cornerback prospect: he has fantastic footwork and hip fluidity that allows him to confidently mirror-and-match defenders, while also making transitions out of his half-shuffle or backpedal rather seamlessly. Add in his good ball skills, and it's no surprise he's become one of the hot names amongst scouting circles.