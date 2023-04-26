Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.63 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Akayleb Evans

Summary:

Tre Hawkins III is a big cornerback who builds speed quickly. He does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary but gets stuck at the top of his drops. Hawkins can do a better job of getting his eyes back to the ball in man coverage. He has a high cut frame that can lead to slower change of direction.

Strengths:

Gets up to speed quickly

Good top-end speed

Does a good job staying in-phase up the boundary

Weaknesses: