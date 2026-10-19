The Los Angeles Rams, the preseason darling and the offseason's crowned superteam, have nothing super about them so far in 2026. The hype around the franchise has quickly dissipated after a 2-4 start through the first six weeks of the regular season. Rock bottom — to this point at least — hit on Sunday with a home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who were 13.5-point underdogs heading into SoFi Stadium. That defeat dropped L.A. to last place in the NFC West.

To make matters worse, there appears to be some discontent sprouting in the locker room when it comes to certain roles, particularly in the backfield. Following Sunday's game, running back Kyren Williams was asked about the Rams' inability to find any consistency on offense.

"I can't tell you, bro," Williams said, via The Orange County Register. "Probably because I'm not out there."

Williams totaled 10 carries for 50 yards in Week 6, while also catching three of his six targets for 17 yards. Those 13 total touches were his lowest of the season. While he didn't see a lot of touches for his standards, Williams was on the field for 72.4% of the snaps on Sunday, which was his third-highest snap rate of the season. Meanwhile, fellow Rams back Blake Corum saw 11 touches (nine carries and two receptions), which were the second-highest of the season for him. He played 27.6% of the offensive snaps.

Kyren Williams LAR • RB • #23 Att 80 Yds 393 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

While Williams still has the lion's share of the snaps, the margin of opportunities between him and Corum was closer than the snap rate would suggest. Over the previous three seasons coming into 2026, Williams averaged 17.8 carries per game. Through six games this year, he's averaging 13.3 rushing attempts per game.

"I can't really call that. It's not on me," Williams said when asked if he wanted a bigger workload like he's had in seasons past. "But I just think no matter what, we gotta continue to have the energy. You gotta continue to, when plays are made, be excited, be happy so we uplift not only the offense but the defense and the special teams and just being able to have that camaraderie to where we're playing off of each other, and I think that's what is going to allow us to be where we want to be."

This latest loss makes the Rams just the fifth outright preseason Super Bowl favorite in the past 50 seasons to have a losing record through six games. None of the previous four made it to the Super Bowl. Before even reigniting any talk of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, however, Los Angeles needs to get in a more consistent rhythm on both sides of the ball to dig itself out of the hole it's dug.